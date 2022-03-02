Zano (ZANO) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Zano has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $125,556.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.66 or 0.99810932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00223711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00141378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00284530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00028277 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,087,043 coins and its circulating supply is 11,057,543 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

