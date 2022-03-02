Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $1.79 million and $196,083.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

