ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($55.06) price target from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ETR:TIM remained flat at $€20.00 ($22.47) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($27.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

