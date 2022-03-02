Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.58. 461,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

