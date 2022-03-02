Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 32759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.