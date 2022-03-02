Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 32759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
