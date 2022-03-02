Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 33,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
