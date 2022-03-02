Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 33,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.