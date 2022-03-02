ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

