ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZIMV opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.