Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $536,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $707,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $99,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.79. 30,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

