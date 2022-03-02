ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $443,020.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $443,020.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 113,591,317 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

