Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

ZM stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. 7,222,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.27.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

