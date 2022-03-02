Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 887,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.