-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

