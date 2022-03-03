$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

