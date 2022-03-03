-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.58. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

