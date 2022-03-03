$0.77 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

