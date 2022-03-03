-$0.80 EPS Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.39). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 934,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,146. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 2,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 223,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,272,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

