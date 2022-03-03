$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

QFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

