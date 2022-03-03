$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $594.51 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $640.96 and its 200-day moving average is $656.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

