$1.80 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Mar 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.76. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

