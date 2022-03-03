105,681 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.46 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

