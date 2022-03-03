11,039 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,039 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE BVN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.