11,628 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,742. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

