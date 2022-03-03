1,411 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,529. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

