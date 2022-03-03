$165.10 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $165.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.10 million. Everi posted sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $698.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $717.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $750.09 million, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $794.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Everi by 106.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

