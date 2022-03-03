18,025 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

