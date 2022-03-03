1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DIBS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

