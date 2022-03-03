1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DIBS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.
In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last 90 days.
DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
