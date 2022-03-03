$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 2,658,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.