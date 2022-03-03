$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.