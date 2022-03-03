$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to report sales of $207.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.65 million to $212.44 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 357,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

