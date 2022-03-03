21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.40. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 8,221 shares traded.
VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company has a market cap of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.