21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.40. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 8,221 shares traded.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a market cap of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

