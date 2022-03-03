2,300 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

