$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $26.06 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,667. The company has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

