$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 20,956,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,017,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

