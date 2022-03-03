3,000 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of COPX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 7,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

