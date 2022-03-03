36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 12,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 31,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 36Kr by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

