4,210 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 42,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

