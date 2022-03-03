$43.88 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $43.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

