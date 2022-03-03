$481.82 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to announce $481.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.64 million to $482.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.17. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

