$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phunware.

PHUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 7,286,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,154,764. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

