5,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,907,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 861,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.