$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce $51.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.35 million. Model N posted sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $916.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

