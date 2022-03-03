$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $560,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

