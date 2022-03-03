$574.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will post $574.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $594.13 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

