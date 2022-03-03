$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.18. 22,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

