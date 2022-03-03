6,230 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

