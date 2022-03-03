$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $172.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 58,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,760. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

