$666.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce $666.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $668.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

