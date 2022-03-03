$666.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce $666.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $668.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.
Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.