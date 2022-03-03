7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVNAU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000.

SVNAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. 7 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

