$70.42 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce $70.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.16 million and the highest is $80.70 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $245.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.92 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.87. 662,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

